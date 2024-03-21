Chicago Fire season 13 renewal official! Premiere date hopes

We may still have weeks to go until Chicago Fire season 12 is done, but you do not have to worry about the future.

Today, the folks at NBC confirmed that the firefighter drama, otherwise known as the cornerstone for the entire One Chicago franchise, is officially going to be back for a season 13. If you look at some of the ratings, then you know already that this is hardly a surprise. This show is one of the most popular within all of network TV, and it has also done a pretty incredible job of refreshing itself over the years. Just remember that it has survived a number of significant changes to its cast, plus also some big delays to certain seasons brought on by the global health crisis of 2020 and the industry strikes of 2023. It keeps rolling along!

Is the entire core cast left on Chicago Fire this season going to return? We would love to say that with a certain measure of certainty but for now, we really think that this is far more in too-early-to-tell territory. For now, we just have to settle for the knowledge that the show is on its way back.

So when will it air new episodes? That is obviously the next super-important question here and for now, there is a reasonable amount of ambiguity with that. Our hope here is certainly that you will have a chance to see something more in September or early October, which is the standard return date for this franchise. Provided that there are no other interruptions, it should be able to make that happen … but we should learn more this fall.

To go along with the Chicago Fire renewal, you are also going to be seeing more of Chicago Med as well as Chicago PD — sure, that is expected, but it is also nice to have it locked in officially.

