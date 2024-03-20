Chicago Fire season 12 episode 8 spoilers: ‘All the Dark’

Following the recent hiatus Chicago Fire returns to NBC tonight, and we’re pleased to say there is more on the way soon! Season 12 episode 8, titled “All the Dark,” is slated to arrive on the network in one week’s time.

So what makes this particular story stand out? Well, for starters, it seems like the synopsis is probably hiding a few things — but it also does seem like Boden is going to get a good spotlight:

03/27/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A hazmat call at a dialysis center leads to a shocking discovery. Boden clashes with Paramedic Chief Robinson. Carver notices a concerning change in Gibson’s behavior. TV-14

We hope that for Eamonn Walker’s character here, there is actually a change to dive a little bit more into a story about the right way to potentially do things when it comes to being in charge. There are some behind-the-scenes element to being a chief that are not always the most flashy to present on TV. However, at the same time they are incredibly important and worth a little bit of air time. This is some of what we want to see explored here.

In general now, it is our hope that we’re going to see a story play out that does give us some of those classic danger elements, but also a few different twists at the same time. After all, it is that mixture of things that makes a show like this so unique, and also stand out from the rest of the One Chicago family. Neither one of the other spin-offs offer up that much room for levity, and we appreciate it seeing it whenever we can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire and what is coming up later this season

What are you most interested in seeing moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 8 on NBC?

Which one of the stories mentioned here are you the most excited to see? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







