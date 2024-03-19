Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9 spoilers: Severide, Kidd team up

As you get yourselves prepared to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9 on NBC, let’s go ahead and say this: It could be fun for Severide and Kidd!

We know that one of the challenges for Stella in particular this season has been Severide going off and doing these arson investigations on his own. They are almost an addiction for him, and they certainly do take a toll on the relationship that the two have.

With this in mind, is there a solution? Well, if so, it could be as simple as the two working on one together! That could be happening on the April 3 episode titled “Something About Her.” Meanwhile, of course there are a lot of other storylines happening elsewhere.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9 synopsis below with other updates:

04/03/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide, Kidd and Van Meter investigate a fire at a recording studio. Kylie helps James keep a secret from Boden. Mouch struggles to maintain boundaries with a paramedicine client. TV-14

Honestly, what we do love about this story is the idea of having Severide and Kidd really pooling their skills and showing further what they are able to do here together. There could be a lot of action in here, but we do think the show is going to still have that emotional core at the center of it.

Just remember in the midst of all this that there are only thirteen episodes this season. With that in mind, we’re going to be seeing a LOT of stories move rather quickly here. This is not going to morph into a different show and yet, any long-term storylines are going to need to be addressed here pretty darn fast.

