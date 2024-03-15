Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Who is Lennox?

When you have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 on NBC next week, you will have a chance to see a new addition. Who is Lennox? Well, he will be working alongside Violet at Firehouse 51 for at least the time being.

Is he actually going to stick around? That’s the mystery that we’re left with at the moment.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can take a quick first look at this character, who is played on the show by Wesam Keesh. Obviously, Violet was going to need to be paired up with someone else on ambo following Brett leaving the team, and true to life, you don’t have a lot of control over who it is. There is no guarantee that Lennox is going to stick around or that he and Violet are going to be good out in the field together. That is something that will probably become more and more clear over time — it certainly won’t be right away.

An important thing to remember here is that we have seen a wide array of paramedics on this show. There have been some, like Brett and Violet, who have stuck around for a good while. Then, there are others who have only been around a small handful of episodes. The writers like to keep you on your toes!

Of course, it will be a hard transition watching the show move forward without Sylvie, but we’ve also been here before. We went through this after Casey’s exit, or many years ago, back when we lost people like Shay and Otis. This is a world where characters do leave for a wide array of reasons. At least in this case there is always a chance that Brett could return, even though simultaneously it does not seem to be something that anyone is rushing to make happen.

Related – Get a few more details about the next Chicago Fire episode

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







