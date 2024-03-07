Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Violet’s new partner

As you get excited to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 on March 20, it is clear the show won’t be waiting on Violet’s new partner.

With Sylvie Brett now gone from Firehouse 51, obviously Violet finds herself in a complicated position. She will have to work on ambo with someone new, and we’ve seen our fair share of complicated people in this position over the years. There is no guarantee that she’s going to have someone who truly has her back — instead, they could be out for themselves, or willing to throw her under the bus if something goes wrong.

If there is any one thing that we can say right now, it is this: There will be conflict before too long. Want to learn more? Then check out the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 synopsis below:

03/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Violet clashes with her new partner. Severide discovers a hidden stash of money on a call and squares off against the cops working the case. Mouch gets a parking ticket. TV-14

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, Severide’s story when it comes to the money could stand out above all else during the episode. He may run into someone who cares more about that cash than whatever is happening with the burning structure around it. There is also another interesting question to think about here, and it is all exclusively due to the fact that Kelly has this addiction to arson cases. This could be how he connects with his father and, beyond just that, how he finds fulfillment in his life. The problem here is simple: It may take away from almost everything else in his life. Hopefully, this will be a situation that is resolved in this story.

