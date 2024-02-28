Chicago Fire season 12: Kara Killmer open to return

As many of you may be aware at this point, tonight’s new episode of Chicago Fire season 12 is the last for Kara Killmer. As sad as it is to see her go, at least Sylvie Brett is ending her time on the show with a bang! Not only is Jesse Spencer coming back as Matt Casey, but the two of them are about to be married! We know that this is something we’ve been excited to see for a long time and with that in mind, we’re glad to have the story be here.

Ultimately, though, we should go ahead and note this: Nothing when it comes to Kara’s status on the show is necessarily final. There is still a chance that we could see her come back down the road! In speaking on this further to Deadline, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“You never know what’s going to happen at 51 … I think we’ve proven that we love to see familiar faces come back through which is also very true of a real firehouse. It’s a brotherhood and a family bond for life. I could see that happening and I would be more than happy to pop back in.”

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that we’d be more than happy to see the actress come back if the story is right. Do we think it is going to happen anytime soon? Probably not, especially since she is heading off with Casey. Even still, this is something that we’re excited that the door is open for. The more possibilities we have with a show like this, the better off we tend to think that everyone will be.

