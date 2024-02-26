Chicago Fire season 12: Kara Killmer on Brett’s wedding, departure

There is a new episode of Chicago Fire season 12 on NBC this Wednesday, and it is fair to say that this one is emotional. After all, it marks the exit of Sylvie Brett from the series, as she and Matt Casey are about to get married! This leads to her departure from Firehouse 51.

Is it hard to say goodbye to her? Sure, but at the same time, it makes a certain amount of sense given that a lot of the character’s story will have been told. Or, at least this is what Kara Killmer feels! Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the actress had the following to say:

I think this is a natural conclusion for the arc of Sylvie’s character. I sort of love that she started her journey [when] she was dumped at the altar by her high school boyfriend and runs off to Chicago to start over again, and I love that she ends up across the aisle from the love of her life and, obviously, the most eligible bachelor in all of Chicago and Portland. It’s just so satisfying to get to see her have everything that she always wanted and to see the kind of woman she’s become, the sort of paramedic she’s become. She’s really stepped into her own, and so, this is a natural conclusion for her.

Killmer did indicate that she would be happy to appear on the show again down the road, if the story does call for it. For now, we’re just excited to see a goodbye that is satisfying and aspirational. There could be a dangerous rescue or two — this Chicago Fire, after all — but there is a chance to see a surprise or two along the way.

