Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 promo: Brett & Casey’s wedding

We’ve had a chance to see the Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 promo tonight, and there is a lot to be excited about!

Take, for example, the rather simple fact that there is a dramatic wedding coming right around the corner. Casey and Brett are getting married and if you ‘ship the two of them, you’ve been waiting to see this for quite some time.

Because of the nature of this storyline, of course Jesse Spencer is coming back, and it does seem like we’re going to see something that is both sweet and romantic. Doesn’t it seem like the perfect tribute for these two? Well, it at least feels that way right now, and we hope that a lot of friends, past and present, will be there to send them off.

Unfortunately, there is a bit of bittersweet news that we have to throw in here at the same time: This will mark Brett’s departure from Firehouse 51 and by extension of that, it could be her final appearance as a series regular. We knew that this was going to happen at some point, just as there is going to be a chance on the other side to see a little bit more of what the show looks like without Kara Killmer around.

The good news is that, at least for now, we feel relatively confident about the fact that the door will be open for these characters to come back again down the road. We’re not 100% sure that there will be another reason to bring them back in the near future, but you never know exactly where things are going to go.

One of the crazier things to acknowledge, at least beyond all of this, is the fact that we are almost at the midway point of the 13-episode season already. Where does the time go?

