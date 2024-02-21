Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Goodbye, Sylvie Brett?

As you prepare yourselves to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 on NBC next week, we hope you have hankies on standby. “Port in the Storm” is set to arrive and with that, it should serve as the farewell for Sylvia Brett as a part of Firehouse 51.

Is this the last episode for Kara Killmer as a series regular? We are preparing as though that is the case, especially since the Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 synopsis below strongly suggests that this is when she and Matt Casey are going to get married:

02/28/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Violet scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue. A call at the expo center takes a shocking turn. TV-14

Notice that “familiar faces” is mentioned here as opposed to just one person, and that makes us wonder who else could be coming back for this event. Could you get Gallo again, mere weeks after his initial departure? No matter, we do tend to think that this should be a fun, celebratory hour recognizing the most important characters in the franchise. We know that there is some big stuff coming for Violet on the other side of Brett leaving, as she could find herself more in a position of leadership — or, at the very least, as a stable presence at 51. She knows what it is like to feel like a newcomer, so will she be able to help some other people turning up around the firehouse? That remains to be seen at the moment.

There are thirteen episodes in season 12 overall so if there is any good news we can share here (we’re not happy about losing Brett), it is this: We’re not at the halfway point of the season yet. While we know Chicago Fire is shorter this go-around after the strikes last year, this is still longer than some other series out there.

