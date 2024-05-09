Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9: ‘Two of a Kind’ sneak peeks

Based on what we’re seeing for Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 a little later this week, it could end up standing out from the pack.

After all, the early previews for “Two of a Kind” suggest that there are a few different things coming that you certainly don’t see every week — including a physical fight in the family! If you’ve read the various details and hints that are out there for this installment already, then you know that Jamie and Joe are going to be getting physical. However, this does not help to resolve another all-important question: Why?

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube Channel, a sneak peek suggests that a bar argument leads to a physical showdown outside — but why is Jamie giving Joe grief over his last night? It seems like he’s upset for no real reason, even if Joe may have agitated him for whatever reason already. We know that Joe feels like an outcast, and it may be hard living in two different worlds with the Hill family and then the Reagans, who he only came to know recently.

After news of the fight goes public, you are going to see a rare Eddie – Frank scene where she implores him to use a certain perspective on the matter. However, he is (as he often is) intent on viewing these two as any other cops who get caught in this situation.

As for another surprise…

You are going to see a rare Danny – Sean Reagan scene outside of the house, as Danny learns that his son was the victim of a robbery. Someone’s made Donnie Wahlberg’s character mad … and we don’t think you’d like him when he’s mad…

