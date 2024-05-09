Doctor Who season 14: Show EP on attracting new viewers

We think almost every Doctor Who fan under the sun is aware at this point that there are some changes ahead for season 14. Heck, even calling it season 14 may be out the window! Disney+ and producers are trying to call this season 1, and we tend to think that the reason there is to not intimidate new people who are coming on board.

While there is still a goal here to keep longtime fans happen, there are going to be ways that the premiere works in order to educate newcomers at the same time. That is something that showrunner Russell T. Davies 100% indicates in a new interview with TVLine:

…I’m here for first-time viewers. It’s what we want. We’re on this bigger platform now, so it’s an open door. Ruby Sunday walks into that TARDIS and says, “What do you mean, ‘TARDIS’? What’s a police box?” It’s designed to start for new viewers, while making old viewers feel very, very comfortable. It’s a tightrope I’ve done before, to be honest, and I think we got it right.

Ruby is meant to be the new window into the world, which is probably one reason why Davies and the other producers cast someone who is a fresh face and play that eager personality really well. We do think that in some ways, the marketing strategy here will be successful!

So long as you can bring in newcomers without alienating older viewers, we do tend to think that Doctor Who is going to be fine. After all, there aren’t exactly a lot of viewers who have been around since the early days with William Hartnell! Everyone joined at some point, and there is a certain community that can be born out of it.

