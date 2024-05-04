Doctor Who season 14 premiere spoilers: ‘Space Babies’!

Can you believe that we’re only one week away from the Doctor Who season 14 premiere arriving on BBC One and Disney+! It’s been a long journey to get here and yet, we finally are. There are eight installments ahead through the spring / summer, and within all of these, you are going to see adventures, funny moments, reasons to smile, and also a few reasons for fear. Sure, we’ve already seen Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday, but there is so much more to learn.

To kick off the season proper, we are going to be seeing “Space Babies” coming up, and it will lead directly into what’s ahead in episode 2! Below, the synopsis serves as a great way to set the table for what’s next:

Ruby learns the Doctor’s amazing secrets when he takes her to the far future. There, they find a baby farm run by babies. But can they be saved from the terrifying bogeyman?

In general, this episode sounds weird — but that’s also the point here! So much of what this show does best is talking about things that are extraordinary and weird, and we hope that it lives up to the hype. We also just wonder how the Doctor and Ruby will really be able to talk with babies, and if there is a way for them all to speak the same language. Sure, we tend to think that Gatwa’s character is well-versed in a number of different ideas and adventures, but isn’t it fair to say that this is also a little bit different? At the very least, we at least tend to think so.

Rest assured, we’ll have more news about season 14 episode 2 soon, and it is one viewers have talked about a lot already.

