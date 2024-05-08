House of the Dragon season 2: Another fun cast video

Sure, we are 100% well-aware that you will be waiting for another month-plus to House of the Dragon season 2 premiere. Yet, there is more great stuff to dive into while you wait, courtesy of the fine folks at HBO and Max.

If you head over here, you can see Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon) & Ewan Mitchell (Aemond) do their part to dive more into a fun Q&A session about their characters, others within the world of the Game of Thrones prequel, and more. Are there substantial season 2 spoilers in here? Hardly, but this does serve as a reminder of how HBO is looking to push what lies ahead. You’ve probably seen promos aplenty if you watch the NBA Playoffs, and here you’ve got videos appealing more to the diehards.

As you move into the new chapter of the Dance of Dragons, things are about to get so much messier. The war is officially here and by virtue of that, it does feel fair to say that there are going to be new problems and obstacles at just about every corner. People will die, and for those opposing characters like Aegon and Aemond (notably, Rhaenyra and Daemon), we tend to think that a lot of the priority is going to be just reaching out to find people who will be on their side. This could allow the show to become more expansive; sure, it may not be similar to the original show in its scope, but it may be on the road to getting there.

If you are hoping for even more House of the Dragon news leading into the premiere, we do tend to think that this is just setting the stage for more good stuff that should arrive in a matter of time.

What do you want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 at HBO?

