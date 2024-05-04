House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: More on Alys!

There are a lot of things to be excited about moving into House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO — why not talk a new character in Alys! This is a new witch who could conjure up (pun intended) memories of Alisandre from the original Game of Thrones.

So what can we say about this character? Well, she has visions, and it also appears as though she is on the side of the Greens as they take on Alicent, Daemon, and others from the Black faction.

For those wondering, Gayle Rankin was previously cast as the character — while she may not be able to give any major spoilers away, she did set the stage with the following comments per Town & Country:

“I’m obsessed with her. I’ve always given the opportunity to play people who are pretty prophetic, which is cool, but it’s a lot of pressure! … She’s so f—ing cool. I want to really ground her and find her humanity—I always try to find my way into that, but she has a lot of power, too. Just really exciting. I don’t think we’ve seen half of it yet, so that will be fun.”

Ultimately, there is a chance that Alys could be a part of a season 3, which is a chapter we’re still hoping to get some news about within the relatively near future. Why wouldn’t we? There is so much more to be excited about within that chapter, and it is mostly a matter of when we get to see a renewal come out. (Fingers crossed, it will happen after season 2 premieres in June.)

What do you most want to see from Alys (or some other characters) moving into season 2 of House of the Dragon?

