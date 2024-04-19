House of the Dragon season 2 video: A clash of Councils

Leading up to the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO this June, a brand-new video featurette has been released! Suffice it to say, this one is fun.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a behind-the-scenes video where Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and several other cast members do their best to issue arguments on one key subject: Team Green, or Team Black? Which side truly reigns supreme here? It’s a fun subject to get into, and everyone has their own fun arguments to make about it. Cooke, for example, does 100% make it clear that they have more dragons. Meanwhile, Emma indicates that they have the “madness” — which could be a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it. Revenge is a big factor in the upcoming season, as is the notion of birthright.

If you need a quick little refresher all about where things stand, House of the Dragon season 2 is going to kick off in the aftermath of the tragedy in the skies, and a death that is going to cause the Green and Black Councils to move past the point of no return. From here on out, everyone is going to be bracing for war, working to accrue allies and shed a lot of blood.

Based on everything we’ve seen within the greater Game of Thrones universe at this point, let’s just say to anticipate a lot of political maneuvering from here on out — and also a good bit of death. These are the things that tend to define this show the majority of the time, and we have a pretty hard time thinking that this is about to change. The Dance of Dragons is now here — and really, much of season 1 was just about preparing us for this moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

