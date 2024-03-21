House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date, trailers revealed

If you have been eager to get a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date, wonder about it no more — we have info!

Today, the folks over at HBO confirmed that the latest batch of episodes is going to be coming on Sunday, June 16, which honestly feels like an acceptable and/or reasonable amount of time to wait, all things considered. We’ve known for a while that it would be back by that point, and it is nice to have that be official.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

To go along with this news, how about some other great stuff? HBO is clearly promoting the “All Must Choose” slogan in many forms for the Green and Black factions of House Targeryan. Check out what they have to say in a press release:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

Here is where things get fun!

HBO actually released TWO different trailers today, one for the Green faction and one for the Black. You can watch the Green faction here, and it really tries to push forward Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne but also his chaotic mindset regarding war. Meanwhile, the Black trailer (watch here) shows Rhaenyra and Daemon fighting to build their own army, claiming that she was the one destined to lead the Seven Kingdoms moving forward. All of this may have started over a misunderstanding, but chaos is going to reign now for quite some time.

What are you most eager to share moving into House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







