The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10: Series finale details

For those who have not heard as of yet, The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10 is going to be the series finale — and absolutely it will be emotional. How else do you really describe a story that comes with the title of “Goodbye”? This is an episode where a lot of the cards are thrown on the table for Dr. Shaun Murphy and some other main characters. They think about their future, but also face one of the most difficult cases of their entire lives in the present.

It should not be too big of a surprise that ABC is keeping most details about this May 21 episode a secret. Just look at how short of a synopsis we’re talking about here!

As the doctors consider their futures, they work together to solve one of the most important cases of their careers.

Because the writers had some advance warning that The Good Doctor was going to be ending this season, we’re not looking at a situation here akin to The Good Doctor. Everyone had a chance to say a proper farewell behind the scenes, and we will have closure to a lot of the major stories.

Is this really going to be the end?

Given that there has been no discussion about a possible spin-off or anything else down the road, it is fair to consider this the case. (Once upon a time, there was talk about making The Good Lawyer into a show, but that was some time ago, and it may have ultimately been a victim of the AMPTP taking too long to resolve the strikes last year.)

This is a story that has had its fair share of sad moments over the years — yet, at the same time we still tend to think the story will end in a pleasant manner. Strange, no?

Related – Go ahead and get some other information on the next The Good Doctor episode

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10?

How do you believe all of this is going to end? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some additional updtes coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







