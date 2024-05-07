The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

It is okay if you start to get a bit misty-eyed heading into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 on ABC next week. How can you not? This will be the penultimate episode of the series, and in some ways, it will carry into the series finale.

One thing that “Unconditional” is also going to bring to the table here is a little bit of nostalgia, given that you are going to see an appearance in here from Antonia Thomas as Claire. Given her significance to the show’s legacy, it felt essential that we see her one last time, and this will be a perfect opportunity! Will it also set up any changes in regards to her own future? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, what we can do is share The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

Dr. Claire Browne returns from her work in Guatemala for a personal medical examination. Elsewhere, Dr. Glassman struggles to manage Hannah, who remains unresponsive to his attempts to help. Park seeks out the perfect last-minute wedding location.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to us in here is the complete lack of a Shaun Murphy mention, given that Freddie Highmore is the lead of the show! This is most likely by design, as there will be some sort of storyline coming that the producers don’t want you to know too much about as of yet. Why give away the goods unless you think that you absolutely need to? That could be ABC’s strategy, but our confidence remains unshaken that a great ending is coming. Why would we think anything else at this point?

Now, of course it is still fair to still be sad that the show is ending — why did this have to be the case? It certainly still feels like there is a lot of good stuff we’re never going to see here.

