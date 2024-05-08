SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Now that we are a week into May 2024, what more can we say about SEAL Team season 7? For those unaware, filming is done! By virtue of that, we’re now just in a spot where we are waiting to see it come back.

Well, the good news is that depending on how things go with post-production, there is a chance that it could be ready for later this summer — think June or July. We would imagine that there is a longer turnaround time for this show than a Criminal Minds: Evolution (premiering next month), but we are not talking about Stranger Things here. It should easily be ready to go before we get around to the start of fall, even if it is possible that Paramount makes us wait that long for whatever reasons that they choose. Remember that they do have final season on a lot of this, and there is not that much that the cast or crew can do about it.

If there is anything further that we will learn about the new season, it will more than likely be announced closer to the end of the month — for the time being, Paramount+ does seem to have some other priorities.

As for what the story is setting up to be for season 7, it is really all about preserving Bravo Team as we have all come to know and love it over time. This is a unit that has gone through its fair share of highs and lows, and there is even a chance it could be broken up entirely in the final season. Rest assured, there will be a lot of action, and we imagine that a few spotlights are going to take place for everyone in the ensemble.

In a perfect world, of course it would have been great to get a movie (which was previously announced and is no longer happening) or a season 8. However, at the same time it’s easy to be grateful for what we’ve ultimately received. In this current TV climate, seven seasons is a long time for any show!

