NCIS: Hawaii ratings rise for season 3 finale

If last night’s NCIS: Hawaii episode is in fact the series finale, viewers made sure that it went out with a bang on CBS.

Based on some early viewership totals for the Vanessa Lachey drama, the action-packed hour (which did feature a surprise return in the closing minutes) drew in total a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.41 million viewers. Note that these are early live + same-day estimates and could adjust but if the figures hold, this would make the finale the most-watched since the season 3 premiere. It also helps improve the viewership average slightly for season 3 — which is, for the record, up by more than 4% versus season 2 in live + same-day.

What the finale ratings remind us of further is quite simple: What in the world is CBS doing? Whether it be canceling this show or ending another high-rated series in Blue Bloods this fall, they clearly think that they can make more money bringing in new, less expensive shows despite any guarantee that they will generate the same viewership. That’s a big risk and something that could easily backfire. Are there many factors that are contributing to NCIS: Hawaii ending? Sure, but money is the biggest and it is hard to pretend anything otherwise.

At present, we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that CBS will be changing their mind on the cancellation, and they’ve already confirmed that Paramount+ is not an option. With all of this being said, our advice for everyone still fighting is to keep the faith. It is always good to have realistic expectations, but remember for a moment here that Magnum PI and Manifest are both recent examples of canceled shows that were eventually saved some stretch of time after their finales. Meanwhile, CBS un-canceled their own show in SWAT just one year ago. Anything can still happen.

No matter what the future holds, the cast, crew, and audience of NCIS: Hawaii can at least celebrate the fact that they ended on a high note — and ratings that would instantly get them renewed on almost any other network.

