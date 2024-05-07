NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 (finale): Maggie Shaw ending

There is a good chance that you heard the bad news in advance that NCIS: Hawaii was canceled heading into tonight’s season 3 finale. The timing of this confirmed that there was no opportunity for the writers to put together a proper final episode, and there was a chance that we’d have some sort of cliffhanger.

In the end, we’d say that the conclusion to this episode was a little bit of good news and bad, mixed all into one.

So, where do we start? Well, the good news is that the show did at least conclude the Compound X storyline, Sam Hanna is okay (at least for now), and a lot of the bad people responsible are put away. We even had a nice little celebration scene featuring LL Cool J’s character and the entire team!

Now, there is a little bit of something to get into about those closing minutes, where Jane Tennant came home to see a surprise visitor. Maggie Shaw is back! Ending the finale like this is a shame, mostly because there was so much that could have been set up following this reveal — and obviously, that was the intention. It’s not the biggest cliffhanger ever and we suppose with that, we can assume that everyone works out.

Still, it is a hard way to end a show on, and our frustration really does come back to CBS. Is it true that TV is a business? Absolutely, but at some point, there has to be a combination of doing what’s right for your company and doing what’s right for your fans, when they do make you money down the road. Canceling a show like this out of the blue does mean there’s less trust in you moving forward in regards to future shows!

