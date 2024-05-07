Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: What CBS re-airings mean

We have known for a good while now that Tulsa King season 1 would be re-airing at CBS leading up to the launch of season 2. Now, we’ve gotten some more news about it — and also what some of the ramifications of it could be.

Today, it was officially revealed that on Sunday, July 14, you are going to see the Sylvester Stallone series officially kick off on the broadcast network. There are nine episodes that comprise the first season and if they air weekly, they will conclude on Sunday, September 8. If there is a two-episode premiere, that will mean that the first season wraps there on September 1.

What we are getting at here ultimately is that Paramount+ has already confirmed that the second season will be launching this fall, and all of a sudden, either September 15 or September 22 feel like prime candidates for a premiere. This would allow CBS to use season 1 to promote season 2, and the say goes for the start of the NFL season. We also tend to think personally that they would like to get a lot of this season out there before another Taylor Sheridan production in Yellowstone premieres, that way Tulsa King does have its own spotlight for at least a little while.

For those wondering if this is too fast a turnaround given that season 2 is still filming, know this — Mayor of Kingstown is premiering next month, and it has been filming ever since earlier this year! Given that these shows do not have some sort of crazy post-production time, the powers-that-be can move rather quickly on getting them packaged and ready to go.

Let’s just hope now that the season 1 cliffhanger with Dwight is paid off big once the season 2 premiere does eventually air…

