Love Island USA season 6 premiere date, Ariana Madix teaser

Are you ready to see Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock? Well, we know that it’s coming … though you’ll have to wait a while first.

Today, the streaming service announced that on Tuesday, June 11, the summer sensation is going to be premiering — episodes will be made available six days a week, and the show is hosted this time around by Vanderpump Rules’ own Ariana Madix, stepping in for Sarah Hyland. Madix carries with her plenty of reality TV experience and her own dedicated fandom, and we do tend to think that she’ll bring a lot of fun to the villa.

At the end of the day, though, Love Island USA is about the contestants more so than anything else, and we’ll have to wait for a little while longer to meet some of them. We don’t foresee there being some sort of big, fundamental change with this show simply because there is a new host. After all, there isn’t any real reason for it! At the moment, the main thing that matters is simply that the contestants couple up, have a good time, and create some drama. Of course, we do want to believe that there could be some sort of long-lasting relationship that comes from a show like this but, at the same time, we’ve also learned over the years that it is far from a requirement. The only thing that really matters is simply that we all enjoy the ride.

This hosting gig caps off a crazy past year-plus for Madix, who had all of the drama with Vanderpump Rules (you probably know what we’re talking about) before having a really impressive performance on the most-recent season of Dancing with the Stars.

