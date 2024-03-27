Love Island USA season 6: Is Ariana Madix the new host?

Is there a big-time change when it comes to the host for Love Island USA as we move closer to season 6? It certainly appears that way.

According to a report from TMZ, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix (who was recently a part of Dancing with the Stars) is going to be the host for the upcoming season, replacing Sarah Hyland. So what’s happening with the Modern Family star? The aforementioned site notes that she wants to pursue another opportunity that would present itself to be some sort of scheduling conflict.

We do certainly think that Madix will be a great replacement. She’s got a ton of experience in reality TV, has a fan base who will watch just for her, and it is great synergy given that Peacock is a part of the same umbrella that includes her frequent network home in Bravo. Also, you get to travel to a fantastic location for filming! Isn’t there something great with that, as well?

For now, it is a little too early to have a lot more to say about the new season of Love Island USA but at the same time, we do enjoy the Peacock version here more than the previous one at CBS. The whole point of this particular show is to be edgy and addictive, and airing at this venue has allowed for opportunities for it to be this immersive streaming event — one where things can be a little more shocking.

Perhaps most impressively, the US version of the show has been able to stick around here in a universe where there are so many different reality dating shows that are out there. Of course you’ve got everything with Bachelor Nation and beyond that, everything with Love is Blind taking off on Netflix over the past several years.Even Fox has been trying with Farmer Wants a Wife.

What do you think about Ariana Madix reportedly becoming the host of Love Island USA season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







