NCIS season 21 finale: Katrina Law on Knight’s decision

Tonight, the NCIS season 21 finale ended with what you can say was a really big cliffhanger. After all, Jessica Knight is leaving the team!

Well, is she actually going to be gone for good? That’s the question that you are of course left to wonder here. Katrina Law has yet to say if she’s actually departing the show, but the fact that it’s still ambiguous gives us a certain measure of hope. Just remember for a moment here that when Emily Wickersham departed a few seasons ago, we knew almost immediately.

For now, what we can say here is that Knight took her position on the West Coast as a way to shake up her career and potentially move up the ladder. It’s something that has been a part of her career goals for a while. Will her relationship survive it? That’s the mystery for now.

Speaking to TVLine, Law herself explains why her character did opt to make the choice that she did:

… I think that at the end, Jessica has to take this position because she knows deep down this is what she wants. She wants a career, she’s very ambitious, and to her a long-distance relationship isn’t the end of things. At the same time, maybe it is, if it doesn’t work out. She has to go forward and see where these things lead, she can’t settle into something she knows will ultimately maker her angry and have regrets. And I think Jimmy’s in the same place — he had a chance to basically say, “Please don’t take this job” and he didn’t. He instinctively knows that Knight needs to go do this, and then they can see where they are after.

Remember this — we do believe there is a chance that Knight comes back to NCIS and the job isn’t what she wanted. She has to follow her heart here, and we’re interested in seeing exactly what that looks like.

