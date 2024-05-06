NCIS season 22 premiere date hopes over at CBS

After the big finale tonight on CBS, it makes a lot of sense to want an NCIS season 22 as soon as humanly possible. When will it premiere?

Well, the first order of business here has to be just stating / reminding everyone that there is another season coming! The network first ordered season 22 earlier this spring, and it will absolutely be more substantial than the strike-shortened season 21. Given that filming has not begun yet, of course it is a little bit hard to go into further specifics about this, at least for the time being.

As for when a season 22 will premiere, the broad answer for now is just “fall.” However, we also know that CBS tends to kick their shows off in either late September / early October and the same should be said here. An exact date will come over the next couple of months, and our feeling is that filming will kick off in July.

Could there be any sweeping changes for season 22? Some of that will depend of course on how season 21 ends, but we don’t think that there are going to be any fundamental changes to the sort of show that this is. There’s a reason why routinely it is one of the most-watched series all over the world. Sure, you have the case-of-the-week stories and curious mysteries, but these are also balanced out with a lot of humor and some memorable characters. Not too much will change there!

For now, the only thing that we’d say will change is that the show will be paired with the NCIS: Origins prequel, which features Mark Harmon both as a narrator and executive producer. We’ll have to wait and see how the show works insofar as quality goes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

