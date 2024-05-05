NCIS: Mark Harmon describes further Origins prequel

Even though we’ve heard about NCIS: Origins a lot over the past few months, we actually hadn’t heard much from Mark Harmon directly about it. Let’s just say that this changes now.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight from CBS’ recent big schedule release event, the executive producer (who will also narrate the prequel) did his part to explain what is going to make this show feel different from the flagship:

“I think it’s part of what [producers] Gina [Lucita Monreal] and David [North] have planned, and they’d be the ones that tell you that … But it’s the 1990s. It’s a different time. The show’s going to be different. The cast we got is different and it feels good at this moment, but we still have a lot of work to do. So we’ll see when it comes out and you’ll be the first one to say whether it works or doesn’t.”

Ultimately, the real goal of NCIS: Origins is going to be presenting a slightly more serialized version of the show where a younger Gibbs understands more of what it takes to be successful within the world of NCIS. Given the setting, this is not a show really meant to last ten or eleven seasons — at least by our math. However, it does feel like there’s a good bit to learn throughout it, and having Harmon on board helps to ensure that you’ve got someone who is going to be incredibly protective of the character. Then again, a lot of these people are! Gina and David are longtime writer-producers on the original show, and everyone collectively knows a lot about what makes the original show special.

For now, the plan is for the prequel to premiere leading up to the fall — hopefully, some more video footage will surface over the course of the summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

