NCIS season 21 finale: Brian Dietzen on epic performances

Based on several promos that we’ve seen for the NCIS season 21 finale on CBS Monday night, there is one word to describe it: Epic. This could be an installment for the ages! There’s going to be a ton of action and drama and, of course, a possible cliffhanger.

We’ve seen through some teases already that during this episode, Knight and Parker could be put in a situation where their lives are on the line, and one where they could be forced to rely on each other to survive. This is going to give both Gary Cole and Katrina Law some great material to work with, and it seems like they’re each going to bring this material to new heights!

In speaking more on what’s ahead here per Deadline, here is some of what Brian Dietzen had to say on the subject:

“They shouldn’t just be worried about Gary Cole, they should worry about a lot of characters. No character is safe, that’s what NCIS stands for, I think … I’ll tell you this, Gary Cole and Katrina Law knock it out of the park in this episode. There are a lot of things that are going to be happening, not just the danger that our characters are put through, but also dynamics that are going to be shifting. Potentially even between Jimmy and Jess, this couple that has been fantastic for the last two years. I have to say, it’s my favorite finale script that we’ve had in years. It’s so good.”

Basically, get yourselves prepared to have your jaw on the floor a few times, and there is a chance for some sort of cliffhanger at the same time. The future of Jessica Knight with the team could be dicey based on what she does with a potential opportunity courtesy of Leon Vance.

For now, we’re just happy to know that a season 22 is coming — that means some resolution on the other side.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

