Sugar season 1 episode 7 run time for ‘The Friends You Keep’

Later this week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Sugar season 1 episode 7 — and absolutely, the stakes are high. “The Friends You Keep” has the near-impossible challenge of trying to top the gigantic alien reveal on this past installment. Now, we need to know a little more about it! Are we going to have a chance to better understand the alien’s missions, or actually find Olivia? Is she somehow mixed up in all of this?

When you consider the sheer magnitude of a story like this, it does make some element of sense that we would get a longer episode! After all, a lot of recent ones have been just over a half hour, and 100% we want more.

Unfortunately, that does mean that we’re going to get a lot more. This upcoming episode is only set to run 36 minutes. While technically this is more than the one before, it is still shorter than a lot of other series that are out there. At least the producers have shown themselves to be quite adept at cramming a lot of story into a short period of time.

So what sort of story will you get here? Below, you can see the full Sugar season 1 episode 7 synopsis, in the event you have not seen it already:

Sugar’s fears for the safety of his friends lead him to a clandestine gathering where he learns a dangerous secret — and the truth about Olivia.

Does this mean that the character will actually be found in this episode? That is far from guaranteed at this point, but it would be nice to get some answers shortly before the finale. That would, after all, better allow us a chance to dive into some of the aftermath.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 1 episode 7?

Do you think that there is any way that the show can top the big reveals in episode 6? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

