What We Do in the Shadows series finale wraps, star confirms

Just in case you needed another reason to be emotional, here it is: Filming for What We Do in the Shadows is now complete.

In a new post on Instagram late last week, Harvey Guillen himself confirmed that they are now done, and she shared a series of wonderful memories over the past several seasons. This is either going to bring a massive smile to your face or make you cry — there’s a good chance that it will make you do both.

Here is some of what Harvey had to say to go along with the video:

… For 7 years this has been my life. I’m so grateful for this experience. I was going through my phone and found so many memories. These are just a few. When the clock struck midnight some of us were still gathered and I got to celebrate my birthday the way I like. Being surrounded by people I love on the set of a job I Love. Happy Birthday to me🖤

It was an ending of a chapter, but start of a new one.

It was perfect.

How will the show conclude?

For Guillermo, a lot of the final-season story is going to revolve around him working in order to figure out the next phase of his life! After all, the character has decided that he does not want to be a vampire, which was his goal for a significant chunk of the season. For the vampires, we imagine that things are a little bit more ambiguous given that they are immortal, but we’ve seen over the years that they have the capacity to grow and change. Odds are, that will remain the case.

What do you think we’re going to see through the What We Do in the Shadows series finale?

How do you think the show is going to end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

