FROM season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now almost a week into May 2024, why not dive further into FROM season 3 over at MGM+? We desperately want it back soon! The first two seasons were intense, incredible, and feature one of Harold Perrineau’s best performances yet.

Now, you may have heard that the plan is for the third season 3 premiere this fall; filming started up a good while now and with that, filming is going to increasingly shift over to the post-production part of the process. How can it not? This will take a little bit of time, especially since there are a number of effects that have to be added in here behind the scenes.

Now, the bad news here is that we’re probably going to be stuck waiting until at least June or July to get more firm details about a premiere date. If MGM+ wanted to give us that, they would have done so when they announced the fall window. More than likely, we’re just too far out at this point and they aren’t even sure that they know at the moment. There will be more time to dive into it, so have no fear when it comes to that — the same goes with further teasers and/or trailers.

Do we think that season 3 is going to give us all the answers on the community and/or all the insane stuff that is going on there? Hardly. The only thing we want answers to in the immediate future is this: Where exactly is Tabitha, and is she really in a safer place? It may feel that way based on the closing minutes of season 2, but we’ve also come to not trust anything that we see on this show at first glance.

