NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Katrina Law on ‘big changes’

Heading into tonight’s NCIS season 21 finale, it makes all the sense in the world to expect at least some sort of cliffhanger. After all, this is what the show is really know for by and large!

With that being said, of course it is also still fair to wonder this: What sort of cliffhanger could we be getting? Based on a lot of news that is out there at this point, it does not necessarily feel like we’re going to see an ending that is too similar to the past couple of seasons — it could be an emotional conclusion more than anything else.

Here is what we can say — both Parker and Knight’s lives will be in danger at some point during “Reef Madness,” and Jessica has an opportunity to leave her post at the DC field office for a gig at Camp Pendleton. That’s something she has to figure out, and it could put a strain on things with her and Palmer — who have already been going through a lot already.

Speaking to Deadline recently, of course Katrina Law was not able to say too much more about what’s coming — but did note that “big changes” are coming on the other side. Does that mean an exit, a change in team dynamic, or just relationships evolving? There’s obviously a lot of different ways you could read this!

Personally, we just hope that we aren’t going to see an ending that leads to a team member heading out the door. After all, this is one of our favorite dynamics that we’ve had on the show in a while! It would be a shame to see anything happen to it at this point. Continuity is one of the big reasons for the success of the show in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on NCIS, including what could be coming next season

What sort of changes do you think will be coming entering NCIS season 22?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some further updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







