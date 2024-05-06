Parish season 2: Giancarlo Esposito on possibility of more

Following the big season 1 finale on AMC last night, we know that there is a chance at a Parish season 2 happening down the road. It is all going to come down to ratings versus budget, and that is an equation that only the folks at the network can understand. For the rest of us, we’re just on the outside looking in, thinking about some of the possibilities.

So, at the very least, can we say that there are ideas out there about a possible season 2? Let’s just say that the answer to that is a pretty clear yes. Speaking to TVLine, star Giancarlo Esposito noted that there have been conversations behind the scenes between him and the producers about what’s ahead:

“I love Ryan Maldonado and Eduardo Canto, our showrunners and writers … We have conversations about what Season 2 could hold ahead of a positive pickup, and we’re hopeful and inviting for that to happen. We’re talking about all of these loose ends and how we bring another very powerful season of Parish to our audience. What are the things that root and ground him, and what is he looking for? What is his next journey to learn from? What is the next thing he’s gonna get crushed by? What is the information that we don’t know? In order for him to heal his present and future, he’s got to heal his past, and he’s still not looking at that past completely because we don’t, as an audience, know all about it and his family doesn’t either.”

The fact that Giancarlo is already being so thoughtful about the show’s future gives us hope, and we know that his relationship with AMC is a pretty positive one.

In general, we will say this — this is a network that 100% needs some other hits! Sure, they’ve got The Walking Dead and the Anne Rice franchises, but can’t they bring more to the table, as well?

