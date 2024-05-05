Parish season 2: Is it renewed, canceled on AMC?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on AMC, can you expect a Parish season 2 to eventually happen? Or, is the finale the end of the road?

At this point, it certainly feels like this is one of those shows that could go either way — and actually, the situation could be more complicated than this. Remember for a moment here that the Giancarlo Esposito show is being pushed in some spots as a limited series, and that would imply that there is a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. However, even if this is a limited series, there are a ton of examples out there of shows with this designation coming back for more down the road. It’s hard to rule out more episodes in due time, so go ahead and leave that open as a possiblity.

What are the factors that determine it? We tend to think there are three.

Ratings – This is the most important one — if the show performs well enough, AMC will push hard for it. If all the numbers are poor, they’ll just end it. If the viewership is somewhere in between, things get complicated.

Story – Is there a reason to bring it back? Not every show needs another season, and we’ve certainly seen examples aplenty of this over the years.

Esposito’s availability – Remember that the actor has a gig coming up with Marvel and seems to constantly be in around three or four projects at the same time. We wouldn’t sit here and say with full confidence that he will have the time to do more Parish, at least not anytime soon.

Hopefully, this is not one of those situations where you are stuck waiting for a long time to see what happens here. If we had it our way, we’d at least learn by the end of the summer — if the show is ending, why drag along the process?

Do you want to see a Parish season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







