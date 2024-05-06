The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: May update

Are we going to be seeing some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 at some point in the near future?

Well, we should start here with a reminder: AMC has already noted that you will see Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast back this summer. At this point, we are just waiting for official news. Is it going to be June, at some point alongside Orphan Black: Echoes? That seems to be a possibility, but the same could be said for July.

Personally, we do feel pretty confident that news about the latest season will be coming back before we get to the end of the month, mostly because filming has been done for a while. Also, there’s a chance that you could see some more footage, given that the show has already shown off a little bit following The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

A great way to reveal something more about the upcoming batch of episodes would be announcing it alongside the premiere of Interview with the Vampire, which is coming sooner rather than later. If not this, there’s a chance that something could be revealed in the days that follow.

So what is going to be coming up?

Well, the main selling point for the upcoming season is the arrival of Carol, who is going to have a significant presence over the course of the story. Our hope is that she’s going to find her way over to France at some point, and with that, see what else is going on in Daryl’s life. We like the new life that he has with Isabelle and Laurent.

