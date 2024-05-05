Sugar season 1 episode 7: Amy Ryan on John Sugar, Melanie

As we prepare to see Sugar season 1 episode 7 over on Apple TV+, it does appear easy to say that we are entering a different era — or, does it?

Well, things are complicated on all of this. Sure, we are aware at this point that John Sugar is an alien, and that does alter the way in which we view him and others close to him like Ruby. However, it doesn’t change what he wants to do — he still wants answers on Olivia’s disappearance, and he is about as earnest an individual as we’ve seen on TV in quite some time. This is why you can take the relationship he has with Melanie as something meaningful. It’s intimate, but in a way that is not necessarily romantic. There is something so wonderfully unique that comes with that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

As we move into the final episodes of this season, it is certainly clear that this relationship will still be valuable. For more, here is what Amy Ryan had to say to Variety:

“I think he might be the first person in her life who is similar to her, but the judgment doesn’t come with it, you know? … She can slowly let her guard down, because he is a surprise to her. He doesn’t take advantage of her, or lie to her. All those things that have made her put up a guard in her life. This opens her up, and I think she prefers to live in that place once she experiences it. That’s why she doesn’t run; she leans in.”

Ultimately, together they may be able to better understand what is happening around them … but does this mean that the truth is going to come out about John’s true self? Hardly.

Related – Get some other insight about the future of Sugar, including how the producers still want more

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 1 episode 7 for John and Melanie?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







