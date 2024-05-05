True Detective season 5 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of May, are we getting a little closer to learning more about a True Detective season 5 premiere date? Well, if nothing else, there’s a case to be made for some info coming out!

After all, we have known for a little while now that there is going to be another season. Also, we are well-aware of the fact that Issa Lopez is staying put as showrunner. In theory, it feels like there is going to be a smaller break between seasons 4 and 5 than what we got between seasons 3 and 4, when it felt like the show was on ice for a certain period of time.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we also don’t expect a situation similar to what we had between seasons 1 and 2, where it felt like the second chapter was pretty rushed. HBO has the luxury of time with the future of the franchise, and we 100% think that they are going to take it. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered? When you look at their release calendar, they are pretty stacked through at least the next twelve months — and even longer when you think about shows like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and Euphoria season 3, which could take them into 2026.

Personally, we tend to think there is a good chance that True Detective returns in a couple of years, but that also means that the odds of learning something substantial this month are pretty small. The only hope we have is if Lopez reveals something while campaigning for the Emmys, where season 4 will of course be eligible across a number of different candidates.

When do you think we are going to actually see True Detective season 5 premiere over on HBO?

Who do you want to see star? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

