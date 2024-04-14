True Detective season 5 spoilers: Any past connections?

It may feel a little ridiculous at this point to raise questions about True Detective season 5, given that season 4 is still so recent. Yet, it’s hard to help ourselves! This is a series that has brought so much to the table already and by virtue of that, of course our expectations are through the roof.

If there is one thing that stood out about season 4 (beyond the performances and story, of course), it is how the show did manage to connect itself back to what we saw in season 1. This was a controversial twist at the time and yet personally, it proved effective from our vantage point. It did not take away from the investigations of Rust Cohle and Martin Hart; rather, it was a reminder that the Tuttles and great forces of evil were very much still out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Speaking to Deadline at a recent Contenders panel, showrunner Issa Lopez was a little coy on if the story of Ennis would continue to be valuable coming up: “It might, or not, be connected to Ennis. We will see.” Lopez did, meanwhile, confirm that the series is going to remain an anthology and by virtue of that, it does not seem like all that much is going to change.

Because of this, we do think that we’ll have a new cast and a different setting. We wouldn’t have an issue with some nods back towards Ennis but at the same time, we don’t think that it’s going to be a fundamental part of the story by any means. There are so many new avenues and ideas to explore. Also, we don’t think it would be that productive to ever see Danvers and Navarro again. (We, still think that Kali Reis’ character is still out there.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to True Detective now, including some premiere date talk

What do you think we are going to see moving into True Detective season 5, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







