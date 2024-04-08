True Detective season 5: Our hopes for April 2024

Is it wrong that we are already thinking about True Detective season 5, a matter of weeks after season 4 ended? In the end, it’s hard not to! This is a show that has delivered, from our vantage point, the best story since season 1 in Night Country. It certainly is polarizing online, but it got people talking about the franchise in a way we haven’t seen in a rather long time.

Because of all this, we do think it would be wise for HBO to seize momentum when it comes to getting another season off the ground — within reason of course. A part of the problem with season 2 was that the story felt completely rushed and was far too disjointed for its own good. Get season 5 in development, but then spend however long hammering down the story that you need to.

As great as it would be to come out and hear some sort of news on season 5 this month, at the moment we also think that it’s incredibly unlikely. We still may be in the spot where returning showrunner Issa Lopez is taking a breath following Night Country, and HBO also has enough programming out there that they definitely do not need to rush anything along here. Just remember for a moment that in the next year alone, they have new seasons of House of the Dragon, White White Lotus, and potentially The Last of Us. That is not even mentioning that at some point, they could have more Euphoria.

More True Detective will be coming, and fingers crossed it will be coming forward with its own unique story and twists / turns. Let’s just hope that they also are able to find another big name to anchor the cast.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a True Detective season 5?

Do you have any ideas about what the ideal setting would be? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

