True Detective season 5: When will more be revealed?

Today marks the first Sunday without a new True Detective episode on HBO in the past several weeks, and there is a long road ahead to season 5.

The good news at present is clear: There is 100% another season coming, so that is one less thing that you have to worry about. Issa Lopez will once again be back as executive producer and showrunner, but everything else remains unclear. That includes the story, the setting, and when the episodes could eventually air.

If you are well-familiar with this franchise, then you know that patience is crucial. There will likely not be as long a wait as what we saw between season 3 and season 4, but there will certainly be a longer wait than what we got between the first two seasons. That is probably a good thing, as season 2 felt rushed and proved to be a creative and commercial disappoint. If there are a few tidbits out there later this year, we will consider that a success.

The top priority for Lopez and the team will be figuring out a rough outline of the story and from there, they can start putting out feelers for a star. Big names are a hallmark of the True Detective brand and have been from the very start. We do not expect Jodie Foster or anyone else from Night Country to return, but there could always be references and similar themes.

Around the same time that the cast is announced, there’s a chance that a filming location could be revealed. Geography has also shown itself to be quite important to this show, and it is likely that the story will once again venture off somewhere new. The last thing that we get is likely a premiere date, largely because this is always subject to change. Night Country, for example, was originally pegged as a late 2023 release that ended up being pushed back amidst all of the industry strikes that took place last year.

