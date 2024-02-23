True Detective season 5 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal today at HBO, where do things stand when it comes to a True Detective season 5 premiere date?

The first thing that we should really note here is quite simple: We want nothing more than to see the crime anthology back, and as soon as humanly possible. However, it also does feel clear that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see it. The premium-cable network already has their schedule mapped out through a lot of 2025, with shows like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Euphoria taking center stage. They also want to give writer / director Issa Lopez time to figure out what the next story here is going to be. We tend to think that HBO learned from season 2 that this is not a process that needs to be rushed. If that does happen, it could lead to disaster.

For the time being, it does feel like the absolute earliest that we will see the show back is moving into the first half of 2026, and that is what we’d love given the timing of the renewal.

Will there be a totally new story?

We’d count on that. We don’t think that the idea here is to do all that much to continue what we saw in Night Country. While there were some season 1 callbacks through that story with Travis Cohle and Tuttle United, nothing directly impacted what happened with Rust Cohle and Martin Hart. We actually wonder if the nasty internet response to some of it (including all the Instagram Stories shared by original creator Nic Pizzolatto) is going to cause future seasons to avoid references to the past altogether. For now, we just think we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach, both with this and a whole lot more.

