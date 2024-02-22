True Detective renewed for season 5, Issa Lopez returning

Just a mere matter of days following the True Detective season 4 finale, we have great news on the status of season 5.

Today, the folks at HBO confirmed that the prestige crime drama will be back for more. Not only that, but Issa Lopez is going to be back as showrunner. She also signed an overall deal with the network that will allow her to create more content for the network / streaming service Max.

In a statement, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, had to say:

“Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed ‘True Detective: Night Country’ from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

Meanwhile, Lopez added the following:

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

We will get more into possible season 5 premiere dates soon but for now, let’s just say that we’d be shocked in the event that the show is going to be back before 2026, especially when there are so many other projects mapped out already for HBO.

