True Detective: Night Country finale ratings give HBO big finish

Even before last night’s True Detective: Night Country finale aired, we already knew that it had set some records. This is the most-watched edition of the franchise so far, which we think is due to both quality and a rise in accessibility. Remember that back when the first season of the show aired, Max was not even a thing!

So just how good can HBO feel in particular about the finale? Let’s just say that for at least the time being, they have a good bit to be excited about.

According to a new report from Deadline, the final episode (which gave some answered mixed with a generous dose of ambiguity) ended up generating about 3.2 million multiplatform viewers last night, making it the most-watched episode of the season so far. As for all of True Detective: Night Country overall, it is averaging 12.7 million viewers an episode across all platforms. That of course includes data that stretches beyond just the first day an episode airs.

All of this, at least for now, signals that HBO has managed to get everything out of this show that they could have ever hoped for. While there is always going to be some debate about where it stands amidst the larger pantheon of the franchise, we really enjoyed this dive in Night Country and personally, this feels like the best season we’ve had a chance to see since the very first.

We’ve said this before, but don’t expect there to be some massive rush from the network to renew the show. Do we think more is coming? Definitely, but that doesn’t mean it will be immediate. Sometimes, good things do come to those who wait!

