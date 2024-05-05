CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to see CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 9 on CBS next week, what more can we say about the story ahead?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that we are, regrettably, only two episodes away from the end of this series. While there is technically more CSI potentially in the works, there are no plans to bring this particular show back at CBS and/or Paramount+ down the road. This is a function of the frustrating era we are in, where the ratings threshold is high and where cancellations are happening left and right.

So what will the story of the next episode be, and will it at least set the stage for the finale? Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 9 synopsis with other information about what’s ahead:

“Heavy Metal” – The CSI team investigates the death of a local antique shop owner who died from an apparent gunshot wound that is missing one important clue – the bullet. Also, Max makes an important breakthrough in the ongoing case with Ocho from the robotics factory, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Based on what we know about the finale titled “Tunnel Vision,” it does at least feel like there is a chance that you’re going to see something from this episode continue into that. Our worst fear already is that this season is going to end with some sort of terrible cliffhanger, but that’s a bridge we’ll cross when we get to it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on CSI: Vegas now, including other details about the cancellation

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 9?

Are you still frustrated about the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







