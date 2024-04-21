CSI: Vegas star Marg Helgenberger reacts to cancellation

On Friday night, the news first came out that CSI: Vegas has been canceled after three seasons. It’s a shame to see it happen, especially since this is a show that had such a solid fan base. However, it simply aired on a network that had too many well-performing shows and there were some inevitable casualties that came with that. This is one of them.

Is there a chance that it could be revived elsewhere? In theory yes, but we’ve yet to hear anything on that subject. If that changes, of course we will have an update.

For now, though, let’s just go ahead and hear from someone who was a key part of this story from the very beginning. In a new post on Instagram, here is some of what Marg Helgenberger (who played Catherine Willows dating back to the original show) had to say on the subject:

I’m gonna miss my partners in crime solving. CSI:VEGAS, unfortunately, has been cancelled.

Each & every person involved with the making of this series brought their A game each & every day. It was truly a pleasure & honor to work/play alongside such a fun & talented company of story tellers. Immeasurable thanks & gratitude to all for making this experience such a memorable ride.

And to all the fans; we did it all for you.

If this is the end, it absolutely is sad, especially since this is one of those shows that could have gone on for many years ahead. However, we also do think that the cancellation is another reminder of just how hard it even is to get a show on the air and keep it there, given that there are such limited slots and beyond just that, a lot of networks are cutting costs all over the place.

The biggest bummer in this particular instance is that there’s a reasonably good chance that CSI: Vegas is not going to have a proper end at all. The end of this season may, regrettably, end up being some sort of cliffhanger.

