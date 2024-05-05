Tracker season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare yourselves to see Tracker season 1 episode 12 on CBS next week, there are a couple of things that you should know. For starters, “Off the Books” is the penultimate episode of the season. Meanwhile, it is also going to be featuring an appearance from none other than Jensen Ackles.

Let’s go ahead and given the writers a good bit of credit here for finding a way to make these final episodes for the spring have a ton of publicity around them! The former Supernatural and The Boys actor is going to be playing Colter’s estranged brother Russell and in theory, this could be a part that he reprises down the road for a season 2. At the very least, we’ve known for a while that the show is coming back.

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full Tracker season 1 episode 12 synopsis:

“Off the Books” – Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that so much of this episode could be about a singular story and a guest star, we can’t say if there is going to be anything in here that directly connects to the finale. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that…

