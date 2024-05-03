Tracker season 1 episode 13 (finale): Jennifer Morrison appearing

For those of you are not eager enough to see Tracker season 1 wrap up later this month, note that there is a big This Is Is reunion!

According to a new report from Collider, you are going to be seeing Justin Hartley’s one-time scene partner Jennifer Morrison (who played Cassidy on the NBC series) for the upcoming finale. Here is what the actor had to say to the aforementioned publication on the subject:

“ I’ll give you a little tidbit, in the finale, we have Jennifer Morrison coming on to play a key role. I haven’t worked with her since This Is Us , and she comes on as an old family friend of Colter’s, from way back when they were kids. And so, that whole family dynamic leaks out a little bit through her experience with him in the finale. So, there’s that. I probably wasn’t supposed to tell you that, but it’s all good.”

Over the course of this season, what we’ve realized about Tracker is that the producers are intent on making every episode dynamic for one reason or another — with guest stars topping the list. This is a great way, after all, to bring in a lot of fans from other shows! When Jensen Ackles comes on board later this month, that is a play for people who love Supernatural. Meanwhile, when it comes to Morrison, she’s got a group of viewers who have loved her ever since House and Once Upon a Time.

Who knows what sort of great guest stars we’re going to see moving into the second season? We learned earlier today that moving into fall, the show is going to move to an earlier timeslot on Sunday nights — one that could end up meaning a stronger lead-in and great ratings.

