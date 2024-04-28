Tracker season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Meet Dr. Dory Shaw

Next week on Tracker season 1 episode 11, you’re going to have a story titled “Beyond the Campus Walls” — and also Colter’s sister!

There’s a chance that you heard already that Manifest actress Melissa Roxburgh is going to be appearing as Dr. Dory Shaw, this aforementioned character. Sure, we know a few things about her already thanks to exposition, but now we get to see her front and center and understand more of her story. For more, just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Beyond the Campus Walls” – When a grad student goes missing after a house party, his friends and family believe he buckled under the pressure of his research grant. But, after consulting with his sister Dr. Dory Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), a professor at the school, Colter uncovers a trail of explicit photos and messages that lead him to uncover a dangerous – and deadly – conspiracy on campus, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that is so exciting about the end of this season is clearly the fact that the producers are going big. Roxburgh’s appearance is coming one week before Jensen Ackles of Supernatural / The Boys fame comes on board as Colter’s brother. This is going to be a great opportunity to learn a lot of information about some of the character’s past and that is exciting.

Also, it certainly builds up momentum leading to the finale! We know that there’s a season 2, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just worry about what is going to happen with some of these characters…

