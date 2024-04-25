Tracker spoilers: Jensen Ackles to play Colter’s brother Russell!

If you have been wondering who is set to play Colter’s brother Russell on Tracker, let’s just say the news is even better than expected!

In a new post on Instagram, Justin Hartley himself confirmed that Supernatural / The Boys alum Jensen Ackles is going to be appearing as the estranged brother for what is sure to be a pretty emotional storyline. On paper, the casting is brilliant — the two actors look familiar enough for the resemblance to work and beyond just that, Jensen has a passionate following.

Of course, there are a ton of mysteries still out there when it comes to Jensen on Tracker, including if you see him later this year or in the already-renewed season 2. Meanwhile, how many episodes is Ackles going to appear in down the line? That’s another big thing.

This is the second piece of great family-related news on Tracker that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, with the other item being that Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh is going to be appearing as Colter’s sister Dory. We imagine that a number of these family reunions are going to be awkward, but watching how all of this plays out could prove to be incredibly compelling … and also increase the show’s overall audience. Thanks in part to the Super Bowl airing, this has shown itself to be one of the best performers for CBS this season. It’s also clear that they want to keep things going for many years to come.

As for Jensen’s future on some other TV shows, we’d love nothing more than to see him return to The Boys as Soldier Boy, especially when you consider that he wasn’t killed off in the season 3 finale. (He also made a cameo in the first season of Gen V.)

