Tracker season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Into the Wild’

As you prepare to see Tracker season 1 episode 10 air on CBS next week, you’re going to have a chance to dive into “Into the Wild.” What will this story look like?

Well, this episode is not going to be the first time this season that Justin Hartley’s Colter has been in the wilderness. However, this time around he may be going even more remote than usual! There is a specific challenge that he’s going to be taking on here, and there is also a personal connection to at least one other character.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Into the Wild” – Colter journeys into the wilderness of Idaho to help track down the owner of an aerial outfitting company’s missing adult children, and friends of Reenie’s father, who were last seen in a plane that took off during bad weather with a mysterious client on board, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the other things to watch out for here is simply how much momentum is going to be built from one episode to the next the rest of the way. We’re done with all of the hiatuses this season and by virtue of that, there is good, new stuff coming the rest of the way. We hope you’re ready for high stakes, and we also do tend to think that there may be a few surprises we get the rest of the way. Or, at the very least, that’s the sort of thing that we want!

